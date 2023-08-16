Apart from this, the MCD has also planned to deck up the national capital by developing a thematic park to spruce up the city with improved amenities, according to a report published by the news agency PTI. The G20-theme park will be developed on the premises of a park in M-Block of Greater Kailash-2. “We have planned a number of things to spruce up the city and improve civic amenities ahead of the Summit. We are planning to place more than one lakh flower pots at various prominent locations, extra dustbins will be kept in streets to control littering at key locations and markets," senior MCD official said as quoted by PTI.