G20 Summit in Delhi: IndiGo, Vistara, Air India offer waivers to fliers amid travel restrictions2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Airlines in Delhi are offering a one-time waiver to passengers traveling to and from the city during the G20 Summit.
As Delhi prepares to host the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10, several airlines including IndiGo, Vistara, and Air India announced a one-time waiver to passengers traveling to and from the national capital between September 8 and 10 amid traffic restrictions.
In addition, Vistara has also made a similar commitment to passengers holding tickets from September 8 to 11. “Customers are requested to visit https://airvistara.com to check their flight status," the company said on X.
The Delhi Police also tweeted guidelines for travelers who want to go to the AGI Airport. It said that the commuters can use metro services to go to the Airport from the nearest metro station.
One of the most efficient ways to reach IGI Airport is by utilizing the Delhi Metro. The Orange Line, in particular, offers direct connectivity to the airport.
To ensure one is on the right track, visit the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) website to check the exact metro navigation for IGI Airport from the nearest metro station. The ease of access and minimal travel time make this a popular choice for many summit-goers.
Delhi has been preparing for the G20 Summit with much pomp and splendor and is looking forward to hosting world leaders and their spouses, celebrating India's rich culture and cuisine. The national capital is all decked up to welcome the delegates for the G20 Summit that will be held on September 9-10.
The Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan - the main venue of this gala event, has been illuminated and decorated with plants, flowers and other festive items.