As Delhi prepares to host the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10, several airlines including IndiGo, Vistara, and Air India announced a one-time waiver to passengers traveling to and from the national capital between September 8 and 10 amid traffic restrictions.

In an official statement, IndiGo said, “Due to the G20 Summit 2023 taking place in New Delhi, IndiGo is offering one-time waivers for passengers traveling to and from Delhi between September 08 to 11, 2023."

“Customers are being offered the option of rescheduling or canceling their flights with refunds. Passengers have been notified about flight cancellations and to schedule changes in advance," the airline said.

IndiGo said that the passengers are requested to contact the company's customer care numbers — 0124 6173838 or 0124 4973838, in case of any query related to the offer.

Similarly, Air India also announced that passengers holding confirmed tickets to and from Delhi between September 7 and 11 will be given a one-time waiver of applicable charges.

“There will be traffic restrictions in Delhi between 7th and 11th September 2023. As a measure of goodwill, passengers holding confirmed tickets to fly to or from Delhi on these dates are being offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges, if they wish to change their date of travel or their flight. Only the fare difference for the rescheduled flight, if any, would be applicable," Air India wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).