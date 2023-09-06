Airlines in Delhi are offering a one-time waiver to passengers traveling to and from the city during the G20 Summit.

As Delhi prepares to host the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10, several airlines including IndiGo, Vistara, and Air India announced a one-time waiver to passengers traveling to and from the national capital between September 8 and 10 amid traffic restrictions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an official statement, IndiGo said, “Due to the G20 Summit 2023 taking place in New Delhi, IndiGo is offering one-time waivers for passengers traveling to and from Delhi between September 08 to 11, 2023."

“Customers are being offered the option of rescheduling or canceling their flights with refunds. Passengers have been notified about flight cancellations and to schedule changes in advance," the airline said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IndiGo said that the passengers are requested to contact the company's customer care numbers — 0124 6173838 or 0124 4973838, in case of any query related to the offer.

Similarly, Air India also announced that passengers holding confirmed tickets to and from Delhi between September 7 and 11 will be given a one-time waiver of applicable charges.

“There will be traffic restrictions in Delhi between 7th and 11th September 2023. As a measure of goodwill, passengers holding confirmed tickets to fly to or from Delhi on these dates are being offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges, if they wish to change their date of travel or their flight. Only the fare difference for the rescheduled flight, if any, would be applicable," Air India wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition, Vistara has also made a similar commitment to passengers holding tickets from September 8 to 11. “Customers are requested to visit https://airvistara.com to check their flight status," the company said on X.

The Delhi Police also tweeted guidelines for travelers who want to go to the AGI Airport. It said that the commuters can use metro services to go to the Airport from the nearest metro station.

One of the most efficient ways to reach IGI Airport is by utilizing the Delhi Metro. The Orange Line, in particular, offers direct connectivity to the airport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To ensure one is on the right track, visit the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) website to check the exact metro navigation for IGI Airport from the nearest metro station. The ease of access and minimal travel time make this a popular choice for many summit-goers.

Delhi has been preparing for the G20 Summit with much pomp and splendor and is looking forward to hosting world leaders and their spouses, celebrating India's rich culture and cuisine. The national capital is all decked up to welcome the delegates for the G20 Summit that will be held on September 9-10.