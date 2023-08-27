G20 Summit in Delhi: Over 150 flights cancelled at IGI airport from 8-10 Sept: Report2 min read 27 Aug 2023, 07:23 AM IST
Delhi G20 Summit: Flights cancelled at Delhi Airport ahead of G20 Summit, but no impact on international flights.
Ahead of the G20 Summit in Delhi in September, several flights have reportedly been cancelled from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Around 160 flights have been canceled at Delhi Airport from September 8 to September 10 due to the G20 Summit.
