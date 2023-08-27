Ahead of the G20 Summit in Delhi in September, several flights have reportedly been cancelled from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Around 160 flights have been canceled at Delhi Airport from September 8 to September 10 due to the G20 Summit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates IGI Airport, received requests from airlines for cancellation of 80 departing and 80 arriving domestic flights because of the G20 Summit event which is scheduled to take place on 9 and 10 September. Notably, there will be no impact on the international flights.

DIAL clarified that the flight cancellation was not due to a paucity of parking space for aircraft.

DIAL in an official statement said, "We take immense pride in India’s role as the host of the G20 Summit 2023. Current news on cancellations of flights has no linkage to the parking of aircraft. We have already provided the required parking. Decisions on cancellations of flights have been taken by airlines possibly in light of traffic restrictions due to the G20 summit. While we recognise that approximately 80 arrivals and 80 departures may be affected due to these cancellations, we are committed to working closely with airlines to minimize any inconvenience caused to passengers".

PM Modi on G20 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the people of Delhi to help make the upcoming G20 Summit a success despite the inconvenience they might have to face due to the presence of several world leaders here next month.

PM Modi sought forgiveness from people in advance for the inconvenience they might have to face due to the arrangements for the G20 Summit.

"From September 5 to September 15, there will be a lot of inconveniences, and I apologise for that in advance. These are our guests, traffic rules will be changed, you will be stopped from going to several places but some things are necessary," the prime minister said.

G20 Summit: 3-day public holiday in Delhiliv Meanwhile, all the units of the Delhi police are making arrangements to provide comprehensive security as per requirement as the national capital gears up for the 18th Heads of State and Government Summit of the G20 (Group of 20). All the central government offices will be closed from 8 to 10 September in the national capital. The Supreme Court of India will also be closed on 8 September in view of the G20 Summit. The newly inaugurated ITPO complex at Pragati Maidan which is going to host the G20 summit lies adjacent to the Supreme Court building. Moreover, there will be public holidays in the national capital from September 8-10 with the closure of banks, financial institutions, and commercial establishments in the New Delhi district.