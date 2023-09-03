G20 Summit in India: ‘Africa is a top priority for us’, says PM Modi1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 12:53 PM IST
PM Modi says India's G20 theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' is more than a slogan, reflects cultural ethos. Africa is a top priority.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the theme of India's G20 Presidency ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ is not just a slogan but a comprehensive philosophy derived from the country's cultural ethos. India is all set to host the G20 Summit at the Pragati Maidan on September 9 and 10.