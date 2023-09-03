Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the theme of India's G20 Presidency ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ is not just a slogan but a comprehensive philosophy derived from the country's cultural ethos . India is all set to host the G20 Summit at the Pragati Maidan on September 9 and 10.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, PM Modi said, “India's G20 Presidency also sowed seeds of confidence in countries of the so-called third world. Africa is a top priority for us in G20; no future plan of earth can succeed without all voices being heard."

The Prime Minister said that the G20 ministerial decisions taken across all domains will prove to be pivotal for the world's future.

“We will continue constructive contribution well past our G20 Presidency. Inflation key issue faced by the world, our G20 Presidency led to the recognition that anti-inflation policies in one country do not harm others," PM Modi told PTI.

He also noted that many positive impacts are coming out of India's G20 Presidency. “Some very close to my heart."

“Whether as G20 President or not, we will support every effort to ensure peace across the world," the Prime Minister said.

More than 1,30,000 security personnel have been deployed in Delhi as the national capital gears up to host the G20 summit on September 9 and 10. The IAF has set up a special Operations Direction Centre (ODC) to coordinate various aspects of the arrangements with the security agencies concerned.

The Indian military, along with the air force, Delhi police and paramilitary forces, will deploy anti-drone systems to prevent aerial threats, while 400 firefighters will remain on standby.

Security control rooms are being set up at Pragati Maidan and special arrangements are being made at important hotels like ITC Maurya, where US President Joe Biden will be staying.

The G20 Summit, to be held at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan on 9 and 10 September, will see 1,500 Delhi Police personnel deployed outside the venue.