The G20 Summit in India is all set to commence on September 9 in the national capital. The summit will be held for two days and will be joined by representatives of member nations as well as guest nations who will engage in discussions about diverse economic reforms.

The summit will be concluded on September 10 with the adoption of a G20 Leaders' Declaration. The declaration will consist of priorities and other points discussed and agreed upon during the meetings. As the national capital gears up to host the international summit next month, know all about the G20 Summit.

The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi at ‘Bharat Mandappam’ at the ITPO Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan. The event will be held on September 9 and 10. In addition to the primary summit location, foreign delegates are also set to visit key venues of the national capital like Rajghat, IARI Pusa, and NGMA (Jaipur House).

To avert any hostages during the G20 summit in Delhi, a total of 69 explosive detection dogs from the police K9 squad will be strategically placed at critical locations across the New Delhi district. The team includes 13 trained dogs that were acquired from the Indian Army's RVC (Remount and Veterinary Corps) unit.

With about one week to the Summit, the beautification work is being fast-tracked in Delhi with cleaning, sanitation, green makeover, and other work in full swing.

Some of the leaders who will attend the event in New Delhi include US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be able to attend it.

During its G20 Presidency, India intends to prioritize the following issues:

1) Green Development, Climate Finance and LiFE

2) Accelerated, Inclusive and Resilient Growth

3) Accelerating Progress on SDGs

4) Technological Transformation and Digital Public Infrastructure

5) Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century

6) Women-led Development

The theme of the international summit is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or “One Earth · One Family · One Future." It is derived from a famous ancient Sanskrit text, Maha Upanishad. The theme, which gives the message of global unity, is a perfect slogan for the international grouping.

It also highlights the concept of LiFE and signifies environmentally sustainable and responsible choices. These choices are pertinent not only at the individual level but also at the national level.