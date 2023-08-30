G20 Summit in India: Green development, climate finance among key issues on agenda2 min read 30 Aug 2023, 09:29 AM IST
G20 Summit in India on Sept 9-10, focuses on economic reforms. Hosted in New Delhi with international leaders attending.
The G20 Summit in India is all set to commence on September 9 in the national capital. The summit will be held for two days and will be joined by representatives of member nations as well as guest nations who will engage in discussions about diverse economic reforms.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message