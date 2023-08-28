comScore
The G20 Summit in Delhi is all set to commence on September 9. The summit will be held for to days and will be joined by representatives of member nations as well as guest nations.

During the summit, representatives will engage in discussions about diverese economic reforms. The summit will be concluded with the adoption of a G20 Leaders' Declaration. The declaration will consist of priorities and other points discussed and agreed upon during the meetings. As the national capital gears up to host the international summit next month, know all about G20 Summit.

G20 Summit location in Delhi

The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi at ‘Bharat Mandappam’ at ITPO Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan. The event will be held on Septemberr 9 and 10. In addition to the primary summit location, foreign delegates are also set to visit key venues of national capital like  Rajghat, IARI Pusa, and NGMA (Jaipur House).

G20 Summit Full Schedule

September 3-6: 4th Sherpa Meeting

Septemberr 5-6: Finance Deputies Meeting

September 6: Joint Sherpas and Finance Deputies Meeting

September 9 - 10: Meeting of Ministers at the G20 Summit 

September 13-14: 4th Sustainable Finance Working Group Meeting in Varanasi

September 14 - 16: 4th Meeting for the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion in Mumbai

September 18 - 19: 4th Framework Working Group Meeting in Raipur.

G20 Summit 2023: Logo 

The G20 Logo is inspired from India's national flag and contains vibrant colour of the ‘Tiranga’, ie saffron, white, green, and blue. The seamless combination of lotus coloured in white green and blue with the Earth adds on to the beauty of the logo. At a time, when climate change is causing severe loss of life, property and resources, the Earth in the logo reminds of the urgency to opt for an environmentally conscious approach. Beneath G20 logo, ‘Bharat’ is written in the Devanagari script.

G20 Summit 2023: Theme

The theme of the international summit is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or “One Earth · One Family · One Future." It is derived from a famous ancient Sanskrit text, Maha Upanishad. The theme, which gives the message of global unity, is a perfect slogan for the international grouping. 

It also highlights the concept of LiFE and signifies environmentally sustainable and responsible choices.These choices are pertinent not only at the individul level but also at national level.

 

Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 12:46 PM IST
