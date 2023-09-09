G20 Summit: India shares new text on Ukraine crisis as leaders' declaration impasse continues1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 03:16 PM IST
G20 Summit divided on addressing Ukraine war; India circulates new text to break impasse on the issue.
The world's most powerful countries remained divided on ways to address the Ukraine war as India began hosting the G20 Summit this week. A draft declaration circulated on Friday night left the segment blank, prompting India to circulate a new paragraph among delegates on Saturday. While Western nations push for strong condemnation of Russia, others have sought a focus on broader economic issues.