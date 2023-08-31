G20 Summit: Indian Air Force fortifies Delhi's airspace security ahead of G20

In preparation for the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled for September 9 and 10, the capital city is actively getting ready to host the event. To ensure the security of the airspace above the city, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is implementing thorough safety measures.

As per a report by India Today, the IAF is committed to creating a completely secure airspace over the capital, employing advanced AWACS surveillance aircraft and state-of-the-art Rafale combat planes as part of this robust defence plan.

India Today further informed citing a senior defence official that the Air Force intends to station cutting-edge air defence missiles, including systems like the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) and the Akash air defence missile, as part of their strategy.

In order to ensure rapid response capabilities, fighter aircraft such as the Rafales have been placed on heightened alert status at the operational readiness platform level. Furthermore, the Indian Air Force has initiated the activation of airbases both within and in proximity to the national capital. These include the Hindan air base, as well as bases located in Ambala, Bhatinda, Adampur, and Sirsa.

Moreover, the Indian Air Force plans to make use of the domestically developed NETRA surveillance aircraft to further enhance their monitoring capabilities.

The theme of the international summit is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or “One Earth · One Family · One Future." It is derived from a famous ancient Sanskrit text, Maha Upanishad. The theme, which gives the message of global unity, is a perfect slogan for the international grouping.

To avert any hostages during the G20 summit in Delhi, a total of 69 explosive detection dogs from the police K9 squad will be strategically placed at critical locations across the New Delhi district.

The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi at ‘Bharat Mandappam’ at the ITPO Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan. The event will be held on September 9 and 10. In addition to the primary summit location, foreign delegates are also set to visit key venues of the national capital like Rajghat, IARI Pusa, and NGMA (Jaipur House).

The team includes 13 trained dogs that were acquired from the Indian Army's RVC (Remount and Veterinary Corps) unit.With about one week to the Summit, the beautification work is being fast-tracked in Delhi with cleaning, sanitation, green makeover, and other work in full swing.

Some of the leaders who will attend the event in New Delhi include US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be able to attend it.