Prime Minister Narendra Modi , while addressing the 104th episode of his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat , on Sunday said that India's G20 presidency is a ‘People’s Presidency'. He said India is fully ready for the G20 leaders summit that will take place next month.

“Our Presidency of the G-20 is a People's Presidency, in which the spirit of public participation is at the forefront. I urge all countrymen to come together to make the G20 Summit successful and bring glory to the country," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said, “India fully ready for G20 leaders summit. It will see the highest participation in the bloc's history."

“About 200 meetings related to this were organized in 60 cities of the country. Wherever the G-20 Delegates went, people warmly welcomed them," PM Modi said.

“During its Presidency, India has made G-20 a more inclusive forum. It was on India's invitation that the African Union also joined the G-20 and the voice of the people of Africa reached this important platform of the world," the Prime Minister asserted.

On Saturday, PM Modi met the residents of Delhi ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled to be held in September in the national capital. He urged all Delhi residents to help make the upcoming G20 Summit a success despite the inconvenience they might have to face.

"Delhi citizens have got more responsibility for G20...there will be so many guests coming...From 5-15th September, there will be a lot of inconveniences, I apologize for that in advance," the PM said at the meeting.

"These are our guests...traffic rules will be changed, we will be stopped from going to several places but some things are necessary...", PM Modi added.

The summit will be held in the national capital from September 9 to 10. It is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organizations.