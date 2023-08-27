‘G20 summit is People’s Presidency', says PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 12:02 PM IST
PM Modi says India's G20 presidency is a 'People's Presidency' and that India is fully ready for the summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 104th episode of his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday said that India's G20 presidency is a ‘People’s Presidency'. He said India is fully ready for the G20 leaders summit that will take place next month.
