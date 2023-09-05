G20 Summit Itinerary: Luncheon at Delhi's NGMA with traditional textile art exhibition. Check details1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 01:28 PM IST
The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) will host a special exhibition and luncheon for the families of G20 leaders during the summit.
During the G20 Summit, the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) will welcome attendees with a grand luncheon on one side and a special exhibition showcasing India's traditional textiles and artwork, specifically curated for the heads of state's family members.
