During the G20 Summit , the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) will welcome attendees with a grand luncheon on one side and a special exhibition showcasing India's traditional textiles and artwork, specifically curated for the heads of state's family members.

As reported by Hindustan Times citing sources, NGMA, situated on Sher Shah Road will feature exhibitions that offer the leaders' families a carefully curated shopping opportunity, according to the officials. This visit is expected to take place on September 9, they added.

“The spouses of G20 leaders will get to see Indian textiles and jewellery, traditional weaves and toys, and interior design materials from various regions of the country ," an official told HT on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the G20 Summit will feature a 'Mother of Democracy' exhibition at Bharat Mandapam, where Heads of State and other high-ranking officials will be welcomed by an artificial intelligence-created ‘avatar’, as reported by PTI citing sources.

"The exhibition will showcase India's democratic traditions from the "Vedic period to the modern era", officials told PTI, adding, "the textual content, along with its audio is presented in 16 global languages, including English, French Mandarin, Italian, Korean and Japanese."

The exhibition will span India's election traditions, from its early days to the modern era. It will cover the journey from the first general elections held in 1951-52 after Independence, all the way up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, reported PTI.

Also, during the summit on September 9 and 10, establishments in the New Delhi area, including Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, will remain closed. Dhaula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath, and Bhikaji Cama Place are designated as "sensitive areas," but no markets will be shut; movement will be regulated instead.

All theatres and restaurants in the controlled area of the New Delhi district will be closed. Certain heads of state will stay at specific hotels like Maurya Sheraton, Lodhi hotel, and Hyatt, which are outside the NDMC area and will function normally. Temporary traffic regulations may occur only during dignitary movements.

(With inputs from agencies)