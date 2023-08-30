G20 Summit: Langur cut-outs deployed along G20 routes to deter monkeys

G20 Summit: Langur cut-outs deployed along G20 routes to deter monkeys2 min read 30 Aug 2023, 10:04 AM IST
New Delhi uses life-sized cut-outs of langurs to deter monkeys from G20 summit pathways and event locations. NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay noted that these temporary steps are being taken in coordination with the Delhi forest department to ensure that monkeys remain inside the Ridge.
In a bid to deter rhesus macaques, commonly referred to as rhesus monkeys, from pathways and event locations during the G20 Summit, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has initiated the placement of life-sized representations of grey langurs along roads near the Central Ridge area.