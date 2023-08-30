G20 Summit: Langur cut-outs deployed along G20 routes to deter monkeys

New Delhi uses life-sized cut-outs of langurs to deter monkeys from G20 summit pathways and event locations. NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay noted that these temporary steps are being taken in coordination with the Delhi forest department to ensure that monkeys remain inside the Ridge.

In a bid to deter rhesus macaques, commonly referred to as rhesus monkeys, from pathways and event locations during the G20 Summit, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has initiated the placement of life-sized representations of grey langurs along roads near the Central Ridge area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by The Hindustan Times citing senior officials, the municipal authority intends to employ 40 skilled personnel to replicate the vocalizations of grey langurs. This strategy aims to discourage monkeys from approaching hotels and venues linked to the G20 Summit.

NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay noted that these temporary steps are being taken in coordination with the Delhi forest department to ensure that monkeys remain inside the Ridge and do not cause disruptions to the motorcades of dignitaries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The langur cut-outs have been put up on an experimental basis, and we will have to see how much actual impact they have on the monkey density. We also have trained people who are experts in making sounds similar to langurs. They will be deployed at various sites across New Delhi to keep monkeys in check," Upadhyay said.

Nevertheless, specialists have raised scepticism regarding the effectiveness of these approaches and emphasized the necessity for a broader investigation to address Delhi's persistent issue with monkeys. While Delhi has never conducted an official monkey population survey, the uncontrolled expansion of their numbers has resulted in frequent occurrences of monkey attacks across different areas of the city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A notable incident involving a monkey attack took place in 2007, when deputy mayor SS Bajwa was assailed by monkeys. The attack led to his fall from the terrace of his residence, ultimately resulting in fatal head injuries. In response to this event, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) initiated a program of capturing and transferring monkeys to the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, in accordance with directives from the Delhi High Court.

An MCD official said that over the last 16 years, more than 21,000 monkeys have been relocated to the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In May of the present year, the rhesus macaque was excluded from the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), a change that permits them to be managed similar to domestic animals like street cats or dogs.

Despite this alteration, the NDMC refrains from employing monkey catchers for the purpose of transferring the monkeys to the sanctuary. Instead, they are opting to employ life-sized cut-outs of langurs and simulated calls to encourage monkeys to vacate the vicinity of New Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Faiyaz Khudsar, who oversees the biodiversity parks initiative at the Delhi Development Authority, mentioned that the endeavour involving the placement of langur cut-outs might not yield positive results due to the essential requirement of actual movement.

“Even if such an experiment is being undertaken, movement is a critical factor, and stationary cut-outs may not help. They should put up these cut-outs in large numbers as multiple replications will be needed to ascertain the impact," Khudsar said.