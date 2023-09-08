G20 Summit Delhi: The national capital has been decked up royally to welcome foreign delegates for the G20 summit. The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held on September 9-10 in the national capital, for which security has been tightened. The summit will be held at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies. A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

The leaders from the G20 major economies will be gathering in India to tackle pressing global issues amidst a divisive geopolitical climate due to the Ukraine conflict. India has gone to great lengths, employing drones, murals, and large langur cutouts to enhance security and logistics for the event. The World leaders would be arriving in the city today while many of them have already arrived. The Centre has also assigned responsibilities to different Union ministers of state to welcome the dignitaries, sources told ANI.

World leaders who have arrived in India to participate in the G20 Summit

-The President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the first Head of Delegation to arrive Delhi for the G20 Summit and was welcomed by MoS Health SP Singh Baghel.

-Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), arrived at New Delhi airport on Thursday night to participate in the G20 Summit.

-Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund has also arrived for the G20 Summit.

-Other World leaders including Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Commission; Mathias Cormann, Secretary General of OECD; Minister of Economy, Raquel Buenrostro Sánchez of Mexico; Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius; European Council President Charles Michel have arrived in the country for the G20 Summit in Delhi.

World leaders who are yet to arrive

-US President Joe Biden left on Thursday left for India to participate in the G20 Summit in New Delhi. Biden will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during his visit to India for the G20 Summit, the White House has said. First Lady Jill Biden, 72, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. President Biden, 80, was tested for the virus on Monday and Tuesday following his wife's positive test, but his results were negative. The US President is expected to land around at 6.55 pm and he will be received by Minister of State VK Singh, as reported by ANI.

-Apart from Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Bangaladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are among the G20 leaders who have already confirmed and will be arriving for the summit.

-China's Premier Li Qiang is expected to arrive by 7:45 pm, UAE President HH Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni will arrive in Delhi today for the Summit.

Moreover, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has also confirmed his visit to India for the G20 Summit, ANI has reported. President Ramaphosa will be supported by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, according to a statement released by the South African presidency on Thursday. Ahead of the G20 Summit, the member nations of the group have agreed to grant permanent membership to the African Union, a continental body of 55 member states, Bloomberg has reported. With this, the African Union has earned the same status as the European Union.

Meanwhile, The G20 grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)