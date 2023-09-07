Medical teams from Delhi-based Army Hospital (Research and Referral) have been deployed at four major government hospitals in the national capital which is gearing up to hold the G20 Summit.

The Indian Army Thursday said in view of the G-20 Summit in the national capital it has deployed its Quick Reaction Medical Teams including teams of doctors and paramedical staff at four hospitals in Delhi including AIIMS, Safdarjung, Ram Manohar Lohia and Army Research and Referral Hospital to handle medical emergencies during the G20 Summit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fully equipped teams are supported by the specialist Corps of Engineers teams to deal with any eventuality and the Army RR Hospital has also been put on standby, the Indian Army added.

According to the senior officials of AIIMS Trauma Centre, the medical team from the Army has been deployed for Chemical, Biological, Radiation and Nuclear (CBRN) disasters, ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The training of doctors in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre, Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital was started on September 4, officials said.

"We have a team of 25 Army doctors at AIIMS Trauma Centre that includes senior as well as junior doctors," ANI reported quoting an official from AIIMS Trauma Centre.

As per officials, the hospitals AIIMS, RML, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge are on high alert to tackle any medical emergency but this will not affect the medical services of hospitals for OPDs and other patient care services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The SOPs have been issued in the hospital to tackle any kind of medical emergency during G20 like the management of chemical disasters.

"We have a deployment of Army doctors and Army personnel for first aid and decontamination, they will remain in the hospital till September 12," said Dr Ajay Shukla, Director and Medical Superintendent, of RML Hospital.

Earlier, the authorities informed that eighty teams of medical personnel, 130 ambulances, and advanced life support teams are deployed to escort VVIP carcades. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The G20 Summit is slated to be held from September 9 to 10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan.

It is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state, top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.

"The advanced life support (ALS) system will accompany all carcades. It will have senior resident (doctors) to address any medical emergencies," Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The officials said the health department has formed 80 teams of doctors and nursing staff to attend to medical issues and emergencies at hotels. Of these, 75 teams will work in shifts, they said.

There will be 70 advanced and 60 well-equipped ambulances for the event, the officials added.

The five government hospitals that have been put on "high alert" are Lok Nayak Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, GTB Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, while the private ones are Primus Hospital-Chanakyapuri, Max Hospital-Saket and Manipal Hospital-Dwarka, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The private hospitals have been selected by taking into account of their proximity to the hotels where guests would be staying, the officials said.

A state-of-the-art medical emergency facility with ICU services has also been set up within the premises of the Bharat Mandapam, the report said.

Adequate arrangements have also been made at the Ram Mahohar Lohia Hospital and the AIIMS in view of the summit, PTI reported citing sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The officials said other government and private hospitals have also been directed to make arrangements to deal with any emergency.

The Delhi Police has also made arrangements to provide assistance to medical emergency vehicles.

An Ambulance Assistance Control Room will be operational from the intervening night of September 7 and September 8 to September 11 on the number 6828400604 and 112, according to a senior official. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}