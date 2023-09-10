G20 Summit: Meet the four Indians behind Delhi declaration that achieved ‘100% consensus’3 min read 10 Sep 2023, 03:47 PM IST
India's presidency for G20 Summit saw the Delhi Declaration achieve '100% consensus' on issues, including war in Ukraine. 4 Indian diplomats, Enam Gambhir, Ashish Sinha, Abhay Thakur, and Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur, worked to draft the declaration, which involved months of negotiations, sleepless nights.
India's presidency for the 18th Group of 20 Summit (G20 Summit) on Saturday saw the New Delhi G20 Leaders Declaration get accepted with ‘100% consensus’. The declaration that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Day 1 of G20 Summit, focused on ‘war in Ukraine’ and geopolitical tensions, sustainable growth, creating an inclusive world among other points.