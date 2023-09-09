G20 Summit: Nalanda University's image forms backdrop at greeting area of President's dinner for delegates2 min read 09 Sep 2023, 11:41 PM IST
Through the image of Nalanda Mahavihara, which also carries G20 logo on one side and the theme of India's presidency of the grouping -- 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - One Earth. One Family. One Future' -- on the other, India has set the benchmark for other countries to follow.
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the G20 delegates at a ceremonial dinner hosted by her on 9 September. The delegates witnessed an image of Nalanda Mahavihara (Nalanda University), an ancient monastic university, forming the backdrop at the greeting area.