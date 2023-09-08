G20 Summit: New Delhi declaration almost ready, will Russia-Ukraine war impede consensus?2 min read 08 Sep 2023, 10:07 PM IST
G20 Summit: One of the major questions around the G20 Summit will be about the New Delhi declaration and as per Indian officials, the declaration is almost finalized
G20 Summit: The world leaders are in New Delhi for the 18th G20 Summit which will begin on 9 September. US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting on Friday and soon the minutes of the meeting will be out. One of the major questions around the G20 Summit will be about the New Delhi declaration and as per Indian officials, the declaration is almost finalized.