G20 Summit: New park showcases sculptures of national birds, animals from member nations
New Delhi Municipal Council to unveil G20 Park featuring sculptures of national birds and animals of G20 member countries. The raw materials used for these sculptures were procured from NDMC storage facilities and included items like iron bars, vehicle components, metal plates.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to unveil the G20 Park in Chanakyapuri on Monday which will feature 19 sculptures representing the national birds and animals of the G20 member countries, all created from recycled metal scrap as part of a waste-to-art concept.