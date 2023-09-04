New Delhi Municipal Council to unveil G20 Park featuring sculptures of national birds and animals of G20 member countries. The raw materials used for these sculptures were procured from NDMC storage facilities and included items like iron bars, vehicle components, metal plates.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to unveil the G20 Park in Chanakyapuri on Monday which will feature 19 sculptures representing the national birds and animals of the G20 member countries, all created from recycled metal scrap as part of a waste-to-art concept.

This park makeover is one of several undertaken in preparation for the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled for September 9-10.

Hindustan Times reported citing an official from NDMC, that a team of artists affiliated with Lalit Kala Akademi initiated the sculpture creation process in Garhi village back in April. By July, these sculptures had been completed. Subsequently, landscaping efforts have been underway at the park, with the sculptures being installed since July.

“The park will be inaugurated on Monday. The sculptures have been specially curated by artists to symbolise sustainability through representations from each of the G20 nations," the NDMC official said.

In January, the council proposed to develop a G20 park in New Delhi to symbolise 'togetherness on the path of development'. Developed on the theme of "One Earth, One Family, One Future" (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam), the park is located at Kautilya Marg.

“The pieces for the G20 park have been conceptualised, designed and curated by a team of renowned artists who have earlier worked on waste-to-art projects. Each sculpture has been handcrafted and is a testimony to the fact that waste can be turned into wonderful objects," said V Nagdas, chairman of Lalit Kala Akademi.

Moreover, an NDMC representative mentioned that approximately 50 students from universities in the National Capital Region (NCR) actively participated in the sculpture-making process as volunteers. Each sculpture is accompanied by an informative plaque that details information about the specific bird or animal, its country of origin, and credits the artist responsible for its creation.

The raw materials used for these sculptures were procured from NDMC storage facilities and included items like iron bars, vehicle components, metal plates, wire mesh, and various other discarded materials. Officials have also designated specific selfie spots within the park.

The G20 Park showcases sculptures representing a diverse range of birds and animals, such as the Indian peacock, American bison, Brazilian jaguar, red-crowned crane from China, Saudi Arabian camel, Korean magpie, Australian emu, Canadian gray jay, Russian brown bear, and Mexican golden eagle. It's important to note that the G20 includes the European Union along with 19 individual countries.