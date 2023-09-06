G20 Summit News: Is India devaluing Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin's absence from meet?2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 03:24 PM IST
China's Xi Jinping, and Russia's Vladimir Putin will both skip the G20 Summit in Delhi. This is seen as a setback for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The absence of Xi Jinpingcould potentially aggravate tensions with India, as the two countries are locked in a border dispute.
China's President Xi Jinping is set to skip the G20 meet for the first time since assuming power in 2012. Beijing had informed that Premier Li Qiang will be representing China during the G20 meet set to be held between 9-10 September in national capital Delhi. Further, Russia's President Vladimir Putin has also decided to skip the G20 Summit meet in Delhi.