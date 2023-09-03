With just a week left for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Northern Railways on 2 September announced that a total of 207 train services will be canceled and 36 train services will be short terminated or short originated on 9, 10, and 11 September.

Keeping in view the advisory issued for security arrangements, these trains have been either canceled or diverted to other routes or stations temporarily between September 8 and 11, an official statement said. ALSO READ: G20 Summit in Delhi: Offices to opt WFH from Sept 8-10; Check latest traffic advisory for metro, bus services Delhi Police conducted full dress rehearsals in different parts of the national capital on Saturday, advising people to check real-time traffic updates at the 'G-20 Virtual Help Desk' for route suggestions.

These route suggestions are for commuting from/to the airport, railway stations, or bus terminals.

According to a traffic plan released by the Delhi Police, entry will be restricted exclusively to residents and essential service workers who can verify their identities.

Apart from this, the statement added that 70 trains, including Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani, Tejas Rajdhani Hazrat Nizamuddin, Varanasi-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani among others, have been given additional stoppage stations to minimize passenger discomfort, while origin and termination stations of 36 trains have also been changed and three trains will not stop at Delhi's Kishan Ganj during the summit.

"People who have planned their travel during these days are advised to check the train timings and routes to avoid any inconvenience," a railway official said.

Anticipated and verified participants for G20 include Joe Biden, the President of the United States; Xi Jinping, the Premier of China; Emmanuel Macron, the President of France; and Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada. Additionally, thousands of individuals have received invitations to attend as delegates, government representatives, and other esteemed figures.

With agency inputs.