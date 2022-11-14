G20 Summit: PM Modi arrives in Bali, to hold meetings with key leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to Bali on Monday to hold bilateral meetings with important leaders about urgent global issues as the G20 Summit of the world's major economies is being held there. US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be present at the two-day summit with leaders of the European Union and 20 other nations.
"PM @narendramodi has landed in Indonesia to participate in the @g20org Summit. The Summit will witness extensive discussions on pressing global challenges. The Prime Minister will be interacting with various world leaders during the Summit," his office said in a tweet.
Upon his arrival at the airport, Modi was given a traditional and colourful welcome and expressed his excitement for the chance to speak with world leaders about important issues during his visit.
"During the Bali summit, I will have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health and digital transformation," Modi had said ahead of his departure from Delhi.
PM Modi stated that he will review the development in India's bilateral relations during meetings with the leaders of a number of other G20 summit participants, but it was unclear at the time whether Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrived in Bali earlier in the day, would meet separately..
If the prime minister meets Xi in Bali, it will mark the first face-to-face meeting between Modi and Xi since the border clash between Indian and Chinese troops in June 2020's Galwan Valley. They did come into contact at the SCO summit held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in September.
Maintaining healthy relations is in the best interests of the peoples of China and India, according to a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing.
"We hope the Indian side will work with China in the same direction, follow through on the important common understandings reached between the Chinese and Indian leaders, promote sound and steady development of the relations, and safeguard the common interests of the two countries and our fellow developing countries," spokeswoman Mao Ning said.
"As to the question you raised about a meeting between the Chinese and Indian leaders, I have nothing to share," she added.
Beginning on 1 December, India will hold the group's presidency for a year. Modi promised to personally invite all G20 participants and other guests to the following summit.
On Tuesday, PM Modi will take part in the summit's sessions on health and food and energy security, where it's possible that the leaders will talk about the effects of Russia's conflict in Ukraine.
Leaders from the Western nations might put pressure on Russia to extend a deal that permits the export of wheat from Ukraine through the Black Sea. Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, will not be at the summit; instead, Sergei Lavrov, the foreign minister, will be present.
Tuesday night, the prime minister will meet with members of the Indonesian Indian community before attending a cultural performance.
G20 members
Both developed and emerging economies are represented on the list. Together, they comprise two-thirds of the world's population, 75% of international trade, and more than 80% of the world's GNP.
Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, and the European Union are all members of the G20.
India, Indonesia, and Brazil would make up the troika of the G20's current, previous, and next presidents for the first time with Delhi assuming the presidency in the upcoming year.
