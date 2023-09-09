G20 Summit in Delhi began on 9 September with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inaugural remarks. The Prime Minister's opening address to the G20 summit came with his nameplate labelled 'Bharat' on it. This came days after the invitations to the summit dinner were sent out in the name of the "President of Bharat", prompting rumours official usage of the country's English name would be scrapped. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: In his address at Session-1 on 'One Earth' during the G20 Summit being hosted under India's Presidency, PM Modi urged world leaders to overcome “trust deficit" caused by war. “If we can defeat Covid, we can also triumph over the trust deficit caused by the war," PM Modi at G20 Summit.

Also Read: G20 Summit: Here's what's on agenda for September 9, Day 2 Here are key highlights from PM Modi's inaugural remarks: -During the inaugural session of the two-day G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the African Union (AU) had been granted permanent membership in the Group of 20 largest economies (G20) worldwide. As reported by PTI, this announcement marked the AU's accession as a new member of this prominent global organization, consisting of 55 nations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Prime Minister Modi said that the 21st century is an important time to show the world a new direction. “This is the time when old problems are seeking new solutions from us and that is why we should move ahead fulfilling our responsibilities with a human-centric approach...If we can defeat COVID-19, we can also triumph over the trust deficit caused by the war"

-He also added that “This is the time for all of us to move together. In this time, the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' can be the torch bearer for us. Be it the divide between North and South, the distance between East and West, management of food and fuel, terrorism, cyber security, health, energy or water security, we will have to find a solid solution to this for future generations."

-PM Modi said India's G20 presidency has become symbol of inclusion both inside and outside the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: What is Bharat Mandapam? Here's what you must know about the venue of G20 summit in New Delhi -Before the start of the proceedings of the G20 Summit, PM Modi offered condolences over the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. PM Modi said, "We pray that all injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time."

As the leaders arrived, PM Modi greeted the world leaders in the backdrop showcased the Konark Wheel from Odisha. The Konark wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I. The wheel with 24 spokes has been adapted into India's national flag embodying India's ancient wisdom, advanced civilisation, and architectural excellence.

The theme of this year's G20 Summit, which is taking place under India's presidency is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or “One Earth · One Family · One Future." Notably, India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meawnhile, after assuming presidency of the bloc on December 1, India held around 200 meetings related to the G20 across the country on a range of its priority areas. The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. Besides the African Union, the G20 grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).