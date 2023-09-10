PM Modi and G20 leaders pay their respects at a Gandhi memorial on the final day of the summit in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received world leaders as they arrived to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 10 September along with G20 leaders and other heads of international organisations paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Spain’s Vice-President Nadia Calvino, Minister of Economy of United Mexican States, Raquel Buenrostro Sánchez paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and also lay a wreath.

PM Modi welcomed the leaders with a Khadi shawl with a cut out of Gandhi Ashram in the backdrop. Later on, the leaders will plant tree saplings at Rajghat and leave for the third session of the G20 summit ‘One Future’ at Bharat Mandapam.

Visuals from Rajghat showed the venue decorated with colourful flowers as the leaders reached there. Security has also been stepped up in parts of the national capital in view of the G20 Summit.

Necessary arrangements were also made so as to keep the traffic smooth. "Traffic Alert: Controlled Zone 2 has been implemented and consequently buses will not operate on Ring Road between ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Sarai Kale Khan. Buses will operate on the remaining stretch of Ring Road and the road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi," tweeted Delhi Traffic Police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The theme of this year's G20 Summit, which is taking place under India's presidency is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or “One Earth · One Family · One Future." Notably, India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year.

The leaders will head for the Bharat Mandapam where a Tree planting ceremony will take place at the South Plaza which will be followed by the third session of the G20 summit 'One Future' which will be held at Bharat Mandapam. A G20 exhibition for spouses of World leaders is also scheduled for the 2nd day of the summit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on 9 September, the Delhi Declaration was adopted. It called on nations to uphold international law, including territorial integrity, international humanitarian law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. The biggest takeaway of the declaration was that all 83 paras of the declaration were passed unanimously with a 100 per cent consensus along with China and Russia in agreement. For the first time, the declaration contained no footnote or Chair’s Summary.

