G20 Summit: PM Modi, Joe Biden to unveil rail and shipping corridor linking India to Middle East, Europe2 min read 09 Sep 2023, 10:33 AM IST
President Biden and his allies plan to unveil a proposal for a shipping route linking India to the Middle East and potentially Europe during the G20 summit. The agreement would involve the US, India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, EU, and other G20 nations.
President Joe Biden and his allies intend to unveil a proposal on Saturday that outlines a shipping route linking India to the Middle East and potentially extending to Europe.
"We see this as having a high appeal to the countries involved, and also globally, because it is transparent, because it is a high standard, because it is not coercive," Finer said.
Finer also presented President Biden's objectives for the G20 summit. The initial segment of the summit is centered around the "One Earth" theme. Within this context, the US president intends to advocate for increased investments in combating climate change, including promoting his own domestic initiatives that encourage the adoption of renewable energy sources.
Additionally, Biden aims to highlight the adverse global repercussions of Russia's conflict in Ukraine. This includes the impact on various nations, which have had to contend with elevated costs for food and energy, as well as higher interest rates on their debt, AP further informed.
The second section of the summit is about “One Family." Biden plans to use this portion to discuss his request to Congress for additional funding for the World Bank that could generate more than $25 billion in new lending for economic development.
The White House more broadly is trying to strengthen the G20 as an international forum, while Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have chosen not to attend. Still, China and Russia are represented at the summit and that could make it difficult for the G20 to produce a joint statement on the war in Ukraine, Finer said.
(With inputs from agencies)