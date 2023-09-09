G20 Summit: PM Modi says meeting has received consensus on leaders' declaration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the adoption of New Delhi G20 Leadership Declaration at G20 Summit on Saturday. The group reached common ground on the missive following much deliberation on how to address the Ukraine war. While Western nations have pushed for strong condemnation of Russia, others sought a focus on broader economic issues in the missive. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“There is good news. With everyone's cooperation, consensus has been reached on New Delhi G20 Leadership Declaration…I announce the adoption of this declaration," PM Modi said.

While details remain elusive, a Reuters report citing the Indian G20 Sherpa said the declaration received a 100% consensus on all developmental and geo-political issues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An earlier draft cited in reports on Friday had left out any mention of the Ukraine war, with the "geopolitical situation" paragraph blank. Reuters reported that the initial 38-page document had seen leaders agree on 75 other paragraphs covering issues ranging from global debt and cryptocurrencies to climate change.

Global biofuel alliance

Meanwhile, India also announced the launch of a global biofuel alliance to boost the use of cleaner fuels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are launching the Global Biofuel Alliance. India invites all of you to join this initiative," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his remarks to G20 leaders.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}