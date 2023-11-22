Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair the G20 virtual summit today on November 22, amid growing international concerns due to the Israel-Hamas war and shaky diplomatic relations with Canada. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canada participation confirmed Significantly, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed attendance at the event. This would be Trudeau's first virtual interaction with Modi since the two countries' relationship turned sour.

Diplomatic relations between India and Canada have been strained since Khalistani separatist and Canadian citizen Hardeep Nijjar was assassinated. Canada blames India for the killing, while India has denied its involvement.

Russia, China to attend Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang have also accepted India's invitation to the meet.

Notably, both Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping had given the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi a miss. It was held on September 9 and 10 this year.

Gaza in Focus The situation in Gaza is expected to be a major talking point during the meeting as the Israel-Hamas war continues for the sixth week. The large civilian death toll and humanitarian crisis are expected to be brought up.

Qatar today announced that it has brokered a truce-for-hostages agreement between Israel and Hamas, marking a crucial step towards a temporary ceasefire, AP reported. The deal is set to bring a much-needed four-day halt in the fighting and secure the release of numerous hostages.

Qatar's foreign ministry said details of the truce would be released tomorrow, AP added. About 50 Israeli hostages are expected to be gradually released by Hamas in exchange for around 150 Palestinian prisoners from Israel -- mostly women and children.

Other expected topics of discussion India's G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, anticipates robust participation and views this as a "unique opportunity" for Modi to engage with global leaders.

Kant, in his statement, outlined the primary objectives of the G20 summit, aimed at tackling deficiencies in global governance, reiterating dedication to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and advancing towards a reinvigorated multilateral system poised to enhance the well-being of individuals worldwide.

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said the meeting will provide added impetus and direction regarding matters concerning the finance track. Following this, the responsibility will transition to Brazil, slated to assume the G20 presidency on December 1, taking the helm of the global initiative.

While development remains central, discussions may expand to various pressing issues. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra avoids speculating on geopolitical tensions being raised.

The virtual summit will allow leaders to discuss the implementation of declarations and cooperate on critical challenges, aiming to bridge global governance gaps.

