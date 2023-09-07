G20 Summit: PM Modi to hold bilateral meeting with French President Macron on Sept 102 min read 07 Sep 2023, 07:56 PM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron will have a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, likely in the form of a lunch on the 10th of September at the end of the G20 Summit.
French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive on Saturday in New Delhi for a two-day visit to attend the G20 Summit under the India's Presidency scheduled to be held from September 9-10, reported ANI.
