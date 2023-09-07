comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Sep 07 2023 15:56:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.15 0.5%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 234.15 0.97%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 579.3 1.55%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 614.75 0.74%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,610.85 0.9%
Business News/ News / India/  G20 Summit: PM Modi to hold bilateral meeting with French President Macron on Sept 10
Back

French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive on Saturday in New Delhi for a two-day visit to attend the G20 Summit under the India's Presidency scheduled to be held from September 9-10, reported ANI.

The French President will have a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, likely in the form of a lunch on the 10th of September at the end of the G20 Summit.

Previously, the two leaders met in July during Indian prime minister’s visit to France to attend Bastille Day Parade. 

The Embassy of France in India said during his two-day visit to New Delhi, the French President will have bilateral meetings with other world leaders, particularly with Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. 

According to the France Embassy, prior to his departure, Macron is likely to hold a press conference at the venue on Sunday afternoon, and then he will depart for Bangladesh on Sunday afternoon. 

Macron through the G20 Summit will continue his ongoing dialogue with his counterparts from every continent. It will also be an opportunities to make progress in implementing joint responses to the major global challenges that can be tackled through multilateral action, reported ANI.

French President's office in a statement said, "The G20 Summit will enable France’s Head of State to continue his ongoing dialogue with his counterparts from every continent, so as to combat the risks of fragmentation of the world. It will also be an opportunity to make progress in implementing joint responses to the major global challenges that can only be tackled effectively through multilateral action: peace and stability, poverty alleviation, protection of climate and our planet, food security, and digital regulation."

It further said, "The Summit will also provide an opportunity to follow up on the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact held in Paris last June. This had led to the establishment of the Paris Agenda for People and the Planet, providing a framework for collective action to ensure that no country has to choose between fighting poverty and protecting the planet."

India is hosting the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9-10. India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. 

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the Summit in New Delhi, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 07:56 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App