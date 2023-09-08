G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 08:37 PM IST
US President Joe Biden arrived in national capital Delhi on Friday to participate in the G20 Summit to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. US President Biden, along with Janet Yellen, went for closed door meeting with PM Modi on Friday, after the former arrived in India.