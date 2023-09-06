G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi spells out dos and don'ts for ministers during meet1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 05:18 PM IST
PM Modi advises ministers to use shuttle service and G20 India app during summit to avoid inconveniencing dignitaries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spelt out a set of dos and don'ts to be observed by ministers during the two-day event to ensure that the visiting dignitaries are not put to any inconvenience, sources said to news agency PTI. The ministers have been asked to ditch their official vehicles and use the shuttle service to reach the Bharat Mandapam and other venues of various meetings.