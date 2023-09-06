G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi spells out dos and don'ts for ministers during meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spelt out a set of dos and don'ts to be observed by ministers during the two-day event to ensure that the visiting dignitaries are not put to any inconvenience, sources said to news agency PTI. The ministers have been asked to ditch their official vehicles and use the shuttle service to reach the Bharat Mandapam and other venues of various meetings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The prime minister also asked them to download the G20 India mobile app and make best use of its translation and other features while conversing with foreign dignitaries, officials said at a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers.

With nearly 40 world leaders, including those from international organisations, set to attend the summit on September 9-10, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra briefed the ministers in detail about the protocol and related matters. Some of the ministers are expected to be ministers in waiting for the world leaders who have started arriving for the summit.

Union Minister of State for Health S P S Singh Baghel received President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his arrival in Delhi on Tuesday.

During an informal interaction before the meeting of the Union Cabinet which lasted for nearly one hour, the ministers were informed how important the summit was for India and its global image.

Meanwhile, the G20 presidency has helped India earn the respect of other countries by focussing on inclusivity, digital infrastructure and efforts to bring the African Union within the fold of the grouping, said Deloitte South Asia CEO Romal Shetty.

In an interview with PTI, Shetty said the decision of the Indian government to hold G20 meetings in several cities has also helped in trade, and tourism, besides promoting infrastructure development.

With regard to the proposal to bring the African Union into the G20 fold, he said Africa is a continent of 1 billion people and its inclusion in G20 will enhance trade opportunities with Asia and the rest of the world.

"India has focussed a lot on inclusivity. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) says that nobody should be left behind. Every voice should be heard. One of the things India has done is to bring in Africa or try to bring in Africa in G20.

