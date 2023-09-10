Amid the ongoing summit in Delhi, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, took out some time from his busy schedule to offer prayer at the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi on Sunday Morning. G20 Summit LIVE The convoy of the UK PM could be seen arriving at the temple ahead of the beginning of the second day sessions of the G20 Summit. Before his arrival, elaborate security arrangements were put in place in and around the temple. Earlier, PM Sunak had said that he will visit Delhi's temple on Sunday. He also called himself a “Proud Hindu" and said that he has a huge respect for PM Modi and he is keen to support him in making the G20 an enormous success. During his visit to Akshardham Temple, he performed the Pooja and Aarti with a lot of faith. He was also offered a model of the temple as a gift.

While speaking to ANI, Rishi Sunak expressed his will to visit the temple during his stay for the G20 Summit. He also said that he missed this year's Janmashtami celebration.

“I am a proud Hindu. That’s how I was raised, that’s how I am. Hopefully, I can visit the Mandir while I am here for the next couple of days. We just had Rakshabandhan, so from my sister and my cousin, I have all my Rakhis," Rishi Sunak said.

The UK PM and his wife Akshata Murthy enjoyed every minute in the temple with full faith, said the Director of Akshardham Temple, Jyotindra Dave.