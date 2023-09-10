The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) arrived at Akshardham Temple in New Delhi on Sunday morning to offer prayers.

Amid the ongoing summit in Delhi, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, took out some time from his busy schedule to offer prayer at the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi on Sunday Morning.

The convoy of the UK PM could be seen arriving at the temple ahead of the beginning of the second day sessions of the G20 Summit. Before his arrival, elaborate security arrangements were put in place in and around the temple.

Earlier, PM Sunak had said that he will visit Delhi's temple on Sunday. He also called himself a “Proud Hindu" and said that he has a huge respect for PM Modi and he is keen to support him in making the G20 an enormous success.

During his visit to Akshardham Temple, he performed the Pooja and Aarti with a lot of faith. He was also offered a model of the temple as a gift.

While speaking to ANI, Rishi Sunak expressed his will to visit the temple during his stay for the G20 Summit. He also said that he missed this year's Janmashtami celebration.

“I am a proud Hindu. That’s how I was raised, that’s how I am. Hopefully, I can visit the Mandir while I am here for the next couple of days. We just had Rakshabandhan, so from my sister and my cousin, I have all my Rakhis," Rishi Sunak said.

The UK PM and his wife Akshata Murthy enjoyed every minute in the temple with full faith, said the Director of Akshardham Temple, Jyotindra Dave.

Prior to visiting Akshardham temple, Rishi Sunak expressed his regret of not being able celebrate Janmashtami festival because of his busy schedule. However, he was hopeful that he can make up for the visit to temple this time. Luckily, he was able to make it on Sunday morning. Highlighting the importance of religion, he said that faith is of immense importance and it gives strength and resilience during stress.

Sunak, accompanied by wife Akshata Murty had arrived in Delhi on Friday. This is Rishi Sunak's first visit to India as Prime Minister since he assumed the office of Prime Minister of the UK in October last year.