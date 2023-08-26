Ahead of G20 Summit in the national capital Delhi, more than thousands of flights may either get cancelled or rescheduled, a report by Economic Times has claimed. The Central government has instructed airlines to curtail frequency by a fourth throughout the G20 Summit scheduled to take place in September in the city. As per the English daily, the order has come due to the parking constraints at the Delhi airport. Additionally, the government has asked the airlines to reposition some of their aircraft to other cities' airports in view of the Summit. The G20 summit will be held in Delhi from 9 September. Meanwhile, the airline executives have warned of countrywide network repercussions, leading to flight cancellations as Delhi is India's primary airport.

For the G20 Summit, more than 50 aircraft will fly into Delhi for the Summit, carrying the likes of US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Chinese President Xi Jinping, etc. Also read: Public holiday in Delhi from September 8-10 in view of G20 Summit: Govt notification G20 Summit: Delhi airport parking India's largest airport has around 220 parking stands and due to a surge in air traffic, all are occupied. The situation has worsened recently due to the issues with engines and the bankruptcy of GoFirst. According to ET's report, flights will have to be reduced at Delhi airport from 12 pm to 12 am on 8 September, and from 6 pm on 10 September until 12 pm the next day (9 Sept.) as most of the G20 delegates will fly in and out during these hours. Also read: G20 summit: Traffic restrictions to be imposed in Delhi from 7 September, several roads to remain closed. Details here G20 Summit: Delhi Traffic advisory The Delhi Traffic Police has already issued a travel advisory in view of the G20 Summit rehearsals to be held on August 26 and 27. Also read: Delhi Traffic Police issues travel advisory on 26-17 August for G20 Summit rehearsals, check details

Besides, Lutyens' Delhi will be out of bounds for unauthorised persons for three days during the G20 summit. An array of restrictions on movement of vehicular traffic will be implemented between 12 midnight on September 8 and 11.59 pm on September 10 in New Delhi district, areas around Rajghat.

Delhi Traffic Police has listed restrictions on the movements of goods vehicles, buses, autorickshaws, and taxis in its traffic advisory, and has urged people to make maximum use of metro services in view of the regulated movement of traffic.

According to the advisory, the entire area of the New Delhi district will be considered as “Controlled Zone-I" from 5 am on September 8 till 11.59 pm on September 10.

The traffic police has designated the entire area inside Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) as a “Regulated Zone" from 5 am on September 8 to 11:59 pm on September 10.

G20 Summit: Delhi Metro advisory

The metro rail services will available for commuters at all stations except Supreme Court Metro Station, where boarding/deboarding will not be permitted from 5 am on September 9 to 11 pm on September 10.

The advisory said that autorickshaws and taxis will not be allowed to enter the New Delhi district on September 9 and September 10.

The G20 summit's main event will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10. It is likely to be attended by 29 heads of state as well as top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.