G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi: Schedule, timing, countries part of the Group. All you need to know about this mega event
03 Sep 2023
Delhi prepares for the G20 Summit 2023, with beautification efforts and disruptions to train and flight services.
The roads of the national capital are adorned with plants, lights, and billboards, and the traffic movement around the city's heart Connaught Place and posh South Delhi has slowed, Shivlings are installed in the form of fountains and every single lane has now become spick and span, the city is illuminating--Thanks to the G20 Summit 2023. For the first time in history, India has become the host the the Group of 20 Nations (popularly known as G20). Apart from India, the G20 group comprises--Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU). The preparations of the G20 Summit are going with full dedication wherein both the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments have taken the credit for the beautification of Delhi.