AAP MP accuses Delhi LG of disrespecting Shivlings, demands apology from BJP and action against LG. BJP slams AAP for using Shivling for decorative purpose.

As part of the ongoing beautification of Delhi, the Shivling shaped fountains that have been installed at Dhaula Kuan in the national capital has sparked controversy.

BJP has slammed the AAP government in the national capital for disrespecting the 'Shivling' and using it for decorative purpose.

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), BJP's National Media Panelist Charu Pragya wrote, "A Shivling is not for decoration. And Dhaula Kuan is not Gyanvapi. AAP Govt in Delhi has installed Shivling shaped fountains at Dhaula Kuan."

In contrast to her tweet, AAP MP Sanjay Singh has accused Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena of disrespecting Shivlings'. Moreover, in the tweet, he also demanded an apology from the BJP and said that action should be taken against the Delhi LG.

In a tweet on X, Sanjay Singh wrote, "Shivling was insulted under the leadership of Modi ji and shameless BJP people are praising Modi. The LG of Delhi is looting accolades by disrespecting Shivling. BJP should apologize to the country, take action on LG"

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Y Sathish Reddy slammed the Modi government said "Mockery of Hinduism by the #ModiGovt Using Shivling as fountains for the #G20Summit2023. Is the sacredness of the Shivling being trivialized for amusement? This is shameful & should be removed at the earliest!"

A war of words have been seen between the BJP and AAP over funding of beautification projects in Delhi for the G20 Summit that is scheduled to take place on 9th and 10th September in the national capital.

On Monday, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the Constitution does not give LG VK Saxena power to sanction money for projects in the national capital, according to a report published by the news agency PTI. "Whatever work done by PWD and MCD is done using taxpayers' money. PWD did not even get a penny from the Centre. A total of 89 roads have been beautified by PWD, and the work involved cleaning, planting of trees and resurfacing them," the AAP minister had said.

In response to him, LG Saxena had said if someone wants to take credit for the work done by him, they can, while noting that if that was the scenario, it meant that the Centre is doing good work. “I don't want to comment much on it. But would only like to say that we will continue doing our work. If someone wants to take credit for it, they can. I am satisfied with this thing that if I am doing some work and someone wants to take credit for it, it means that we are doing good," the LG said as quoted by PTI.

The G20 Summit in Delhi is all set to commence on September 9. The summit will be held for to days and will be joined by representatives of member nations as well as guest nations.

During the summit, representatives will engage in discussions about diverse economic reforms. The summit will be concluded with the adoption of a G20 Leaders' Declaration.

The declaration will consist of priorities and other points discussed and agreed upon during the meetings. As the national capital gears up to host the international summit next month, know all about the G20 Summit.

(With PTI inputs)