G20 Summit: Sniffer dogs and their handlers deployed for security in Delhi; Covering airports, hotels2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 07:34 AM IST
69 explosive detection dogs will be strategically placed at critical locations across New Delhi for the G20 Summit. The team includes 13 trained dogs that were acquired from the Indian Army's RVC (Remount and Veterinary Corps) unit.
Starting from the arrival point of foreign dignitaries at Delhi Airport to their designated hotels, a total of 69 explosive detection dogs from the police K9 squad will be strategically placed at critical locations across the New Delhi district. Each location will have two handlers accompanying the dogs to ensure thorough security checks for any potential suspicious items.