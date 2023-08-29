69 explosive detection dogs will be strategically placed at critical locations across New Delhi for the G20 Summit. The team includes 13 trained dogs that were acquired from the Indian Army's RVC (Remount and Veterinary Corps) unit.

Starting from the arrival point of foreign dignitaries at Delhi Airport to their designated hotels, a total of 69 explosive detection dogs from the police K9 squad will be strategically placed at critical locations across the New Delhi district. Each location will have two handlers accompanying the dogs to ensure thorough security checks for any potential suspicious items.

As per a report by The Indian Express, this specialized K9 team comprises 34 explosive detection dogs that were obtained as puppies from a kennel in Hyderabad specifically for the Summit. Following their training at the ITBP camp in Bhanu, Chandigarh, they were deployed to the city.

Additionally, the team includes 13 trained dogs that were acquired from the Indian Army's RVC (Remount and Veterinary Corps) unit.

“The newly trained dogs arrived earlier this month and include breeds such as Belgian Malinois, Golden Retrievers, Labradors and Alsatians. They underwent an intensive six-month-long training at the ITBP camp and have now been deputed across several districts. Some are undergoing mock drills at the canine squad headquarters in Model Town," said an officer as reported by The Indian Express.

The majority of these dogs are trained in explosive detection, while the remaining are divided between tracker dogs and those trained for narcotics detection.

A senior police officer part of the squad, said, “The dogs will be deployed along with two handlers each as part of the anti-sabotage check team during the Summit. They will be deployed round-the-clock outside the airport, hotels where the dignitaries will be staying, and places they will visit. We are regularly holding mock drills with them to sniff out any suspicious items in suitcases, cavalcades, along the routes to be taken by the vehicles and in areas outside and inside the hotels."

Authorities have revealed that the canines will also be stationed at critical sites like Rajghat, Connaught Place, and in the vicinity of India Gate, as per their security assignments.

"Currently, there are 115 handlers in the Delhi Police's canine squad. A request was made to depute more as several officers are on G20 duty other than with the dog squad…," said another officer.

Officers said the handlers are also being briefed. “Since handlers were already present with the dogs during their training period, they have a better understanding of the canines and will be able to sense if the dog detects anything suspicious… These dogs will be deployed across the G20 venue in Pragati Maidan and across VVIP areas," said an officer.

This marks the Delhi Police's most significant acquisition of canines since the 2010 Commonwealth Games. "A strict diet is being maintained for the dogs; they are fed milk, meat, rice and vegetables. We are ensuring they get proper nutrition and rest in the run-up to the big event," said an officer.

(With inputs from Indian Express)