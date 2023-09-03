Spouses of heads of state from around the world, who will gather for the upcoming G20 Summit, are in for a treat as they will be hosted to a special lunch at the historic Jaipur House. This exclusive event is set to take place on the sidelines of the main summit, providing a unique cultural and culinary experience.

The G20 Leaders' Summit, a pivotal global event, is scheduled for September 9-10 at the newly-constructed Bharat Mandapam, located within the Pragati Maidan complex. While leaders engage in discussions, their spouses will have the opportunity to explore the Jaipur House, home to the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA). The NGMA boasts a diverse collection of artworks, including paintings, sculptures, photographs, and more, making it a cultural treasure trove under the Ministry of Culture.

The highlight of the day will undoubtedly be the special lunch curated for the distinguished guests. The menu will feature millet-based delicacies, showcasing India's commitment to promoting these nutritious grains. Prior to the luncheon, the spouses of world leaders will visit the Pusa campus, where they will gain insights into millet farming.

Millet-based dishes at G20 events

The International Year of Millets (IYM) 2023, a proposal sponsored by the Indian government and accepted by the United Nations General Assembly, has been championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His vision is to make IYM 2023 a global movement and position India as the hub for millets. These ancient grains are staples for over half a billion people across Asia and Africa and are cultivated in more than 130 countries.

Notably, millet-based dishes have been a consistent feature in the menus of various G20 events held across India during its presidency. From the G20 Tourism Minister's Meeting in Goa to the G20 Culture Ministers' Meeting in Varanasi, these dishes have been served to delegates.

In Varanasi, the Taj Ganges hotel, where the fourth G20 Culture Working Group and Culture Ministers' Meeting took place, had curated a special menu for delegates, which included Ragi Litti and Chokha.

Luxury hotels in Delhi are also gearing up to offer gourmet delights, including millet-based dishes, to heads of state attending the G20 Summit.