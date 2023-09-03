G20 Summit: Spouses of world leaders to enjoy special lunch at Jaipur House. Check menu other details1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 11:48 AM IST
Spouses of G20 leaders to enjoy special lunch at Jaipur House, featuring millet-based delicacies.
Spouses of heads of state from around the world, who will gather for the upcoming G20 Summit, are in for a treat as they will be hosted to a special lunch at the historic Jaipur House. This exclusive event is set to take place on the sidelines of the main summit, providing a unique cultural and culinary experience.