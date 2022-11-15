Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  G20 Summit: ‘There should be no restrictions on energy supplies’, says PM Modi

G20 Summit: ‘There should be no restrictions on energy supplies’, says PM Modi

1 min read . 09:49 AM ISTLivemint
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives during the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia,

'India's energy security is also important for global growth, as it is world's fastest growing economy,' PM Modi was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Indian foreign ministry

There should be no restrictions on energy supplies and stability in the energy market should be ensured, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today at the G20 summit in Indonesia.

“India's energy security is also important for global growth, as it is world's fastest growing economy," PM Modi was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Indian foreign ministry.

India's energy-security is important for global growth, as it is world's fastest growing economy: PM Modi at G-20 summit.

"At the @g20org Summit this morning, spoke at the session on Food and Energy Security. Highlighted India’s efforts to further food security for our citizens. Also spoke about the need to ensure adequate supply chains as far as food and fertilisers are concerned," Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

"Today's fertilizer shortage is tomorrow's food crisis, for which the world will not have a solution. We should make a mutual agreement to keep the supply chain of both fertilizers and food grains stable and assured," Modi said.

The 17th edition of the G20 Summit will extensively focus on key issues of global concern under the theme of 'Recover Together, Recover Stronger'.

As part of the G20 Summit Agenda- Three working sessions will be held on food and energy security, health, and digital transformation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with leaders of several other participating countries on the sidelines of the summit and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them.

