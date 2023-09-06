G20 summit to develop roadmap for crypto rules

NEW DELHI :The G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi later this week will discuss the building blocks for cryptocurrency regulations, while a paper authored by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will offer nations a road map for regulating crypto assets, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India is seeking a consensus among G20 nations on crypto assets, the person said, adding that the government has prepared a presidential note on cryptocurrency, including a summary of the IMF and FSB reports.

“The synthesis paper on crypto will provide additional clarity on the comprehensive plan for nations to integrate virtual digital assets into their digital financial systems," the person said on condition of anonymity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, G20 member states have not been able to agree on a common statement on the Russia-Ukraine war due largely to objections from Russia and China on how the crisis can be referred to. The language hasn’t been finalized, the person added.

In July, G20 member nations failed to agree on a joint statement at the end of a meeting of their finance ministers and central bank governors at Gandhinagar, Gujarat, as the grinding war in Ukraine continued to polarize the bloc.

China had then stated that the G20 FMCBG (Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors) meeting was not the right forum to discuss geopolitical issues, according to the third G20 FMCBG outcome document and chair’s summary. Meanwhile, Russia dissociated itself from the status of the document. However, G20 nations are assessing the macroeconomic consequences of food and energy insecurity, the person said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, the grouping has finalized the debt vulnerability framework for restructuring the debts of Zambia, Ghana and Ethiopia, the person said. A similar framework for Sri Lanka, which is outside the common framework since it’s not a low-income country, is also about to be finalized.

However, while most countries have agreed on a climate-resilient debt restructuring package, China has been opposing the move, the person added.

The bloc is also ready with a report identifying macroeconomic risks stemming from climate change, the person said, adding that the report identifies climate risks and includes pricing and non-pricing tools and approaches that countries can take to tackle climate change. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, India is considering adding Russia’s opposition on food and energy insecurity in the joint declaration text instead of using it in a footnote, the person added.

G20, under the Indian presidency, is also pushing to increase the capabilities of multilateral development banks (MDBs) and their capital adequacy framework. A consensus by the G20 leaders on the capital adequacy framework is expected, the person said. “Enhanced capital adequacy framework will provide additional lending headroom of $200 billion over the next decade."

The first part of a report on MDBs by N.K. Singh and Lawrence Summers, titled Strengthening Multilateral Development Banks: The Triple Agenda, which was released in July at Gandhinagar, suggested the need to increase MDBs’ annual spending by $3 trillion by 2030, including $1.8 trillion for additional climate action and $1.2 trillion for achieving other sustainable development goals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The second part of the report will be released in October for discussion by finance ministers ahead of the G20 annual meeting at Marrakech, Morocco. It will suggest the road map ahead, a new foreign currency hedging mechanism, system-wide collaboration, and the proposed global challenges funding mechanism.

The G20 Leaders’ meeting to be held between 9 and 10 September is a culmination of a year-long process and meetings held among ministers, senior officials and civil society on issues of global significance.