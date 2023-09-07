Hello User
G20 Summit: Traffic restrictions for Goods vehicles, buses and more in Delhi; all you need to know

1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 01:57 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Delhi government has issued restrictions for G20 Summit, designating New Delhi District as ‘Controlled Zone-1’.

New Delhi, Sept 07 (ANI): Security tightens at Lutyens Bungalow Zone on the eve of G20 summit, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

The Delhi government has issued a Gazette notification outlining a series of restrictions to be in place during the G20 Summit. These restrictions are aimed at ensuring smooth proceedings and enhanced security during the international event.

The entire New Delhi District will be designated as "Controlled Zone-1". This will be in effect from 5 a.m. on September 8-10.

Key roads such as Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road, and the Pragati Maidan Tunnel will be off-limits for certain vehicles. This starts from tonight and will continue until Sunday.

G20 Summit 2023 Delhi LIVE Updates

Goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses, and local city buses will not be permitted to operate on the aforementioned roads.

However, there are some exceptions. Goods vehicles carrying essential items like milk, vegetables, fruits, and medical supplies will be allowed. These vehicles must have valid "No Entry Permissions".

Bonafide residents and authorised vehicles will be allowed to move freely. Emergency vehicles and passengers travelling to the airport or railway stations are also exempt.

Taxis and TSR will not be allowed to enter or ply in the New Delhi District. This restriction is in place from 5 a.m. on 9th September to 10th September.

Commercial vehicles and buses already in Delhi can use the Ring Road and the road network beyond it, heading towards the city's borders.

All types of commercial vehicles, including buses already present in Delhi, will be permitted to travel on Ring Road and the road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi.

India is gearing up to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9 to 10, and world leaders are expected to attend. The summit will take place at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. It is expected to see participation from several international leaders, including US President Joe Biden.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 01:57 PM IST
