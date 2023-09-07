The Delhi government has issued a Gazette notification outlining a series of restrictions to be in place during the G20 Summit. These restrictions are aimed at ensuring smooth proceedings and enhanced security during the international event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The entire New Delhi District will be designated as "Controlled Zone-1". This will be in effect from 5 a.m. on September 8-10.

Key roads such as Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road, and the Pragati Maidan Tunnel will be off-limits for certain vehicles. This starts from tonight and will continue until Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses, and local city buses will not be permitted to operate on the aforementioned roads.

However, there are some exceptions. Goods vehicles carrying essential items like milk, vegetables, fruits, and medical supplies will be allowed. These vehicles must have valid "No Entry Permissions". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bonafide residents and authorised vehicles will be allowed to move freely. Emergency vehicles and passengers travelling to the airport or railway stations are also exempt.

Taxis and TSR will not be allowed to enter or ply in the New Delhi District. This restriction is in place from 5 a.m. on 9th September to 10th September.

Commercial vehicles and buses already in Delhi can use the Ring Road and the road network beyond it, heading towards the city's borders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All types of commercial vehicles, including buses already present in Delhi, will be permitted to travel on Ring Road and the road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi.