G20 Summit 2023: Which routes to take to travel around Delhi today

G20 Summit 2023: Which routes to take to travel around Delhi today4 min read 08 Sep 2023, 07:28 AM IST
Strict traffic regulations have been implemented in New Delhi ahead of the G20 Summit, including restrictions on online delivery services. The New Delhi district has been designated as a Controlled Zone, and authorities have urged individuals to avoid visiting certain areas during the summit.
Ahead of the G20 Summit, New Delhi's New Delhi district witnessed the implementation of strict traffic regulations on Friday morning.
