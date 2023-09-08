G20 Summit 2023: Which routes to take to travel around Delhi today

Ahead of the G20 Summit , New Delhi's New Delhi district witnessed the implementation of strict traffic regulations on Friday morning.

As reported by PTI citing officials, restrictions have been imposed on online delivery services, with the exception of medicines, within the vicinity of the G20 Summit venue and the hotels designated for the attending delegates.

Beginning at 5 am on Friday and lasting until 11.59 pm on Sunday, the New Delhi district has been officially designated as Controlled Zone-I due to the G20 Summit. Authorities have issued an advisory urging individuals to refrain from visiting India Gate and Kartavya Path for activities such as walking, cycling, or picnicking during this period.

Police said, “movement of vehicles is being regulated in the New Delhi district but ambulances, locals and tourists staying in the area will be permitted to travel by presenting proper identification papers."

Responding to a request from Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, the Delhi Metro has made the decision to commence its services at 4 am from the terminal stations across all lines of the network on September 8, 9, and 10.

To ensure the security and smooth operation of the G20 Summit, officials have deployed an extensive security presence, which includes over 50,000 personnel along with dog squads and mounted police, tasked with maintaining a vigilant watch over the proceedings.

Furthermore, in an advisory issued on August 25, the Delhi Traffic Police has outlined restrictions regarding the movement of goods vehicles, buses, auto-rickshaws, and taxis during the summit. They have strongly encouraged the public to utilize the metro services to minimize disruptions associated with regulated traffic movement.

Authorities have recommended that individuals utilize the navigation app 'Mapmyindia' as a reliable means of navigating the city while the restrictions remain in effect.

PTI reported that Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S S Yadav said that since India Gate and Kartavya Path are in the "controlled zone", the Delhi Police appeals to people not to visit the area for "walking, cycling or picnicking" during the G20 Summit.

“Essential services such as postal and medical services, and sample collections by pathological labs will be allowed throughout Delhi," he said.

The entire area inside the Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) has been designated as a "regulated zone".

Only legitimate residents, authorized vehicles, emergency vehicles, and individuals with travel purposes to the airport, Old Delhi, and New Delhi Railway Stations will be granted access to the road network extending beyond the Ring Road toward the New Delhi district.

Additionally, vehicles engaged in housekeeping, catering, and waste management services for hotels, hospitals, and other critical facilities within the New Delhi district will be permitted entry after proper verification.

A total of approximately 16 roads and junctions will be designated as "Controlled Zone II" until 2 pm on Sunday. These include key locations such as W-Point, A-Point, DDU Marg, Vikas Marg (up to Noida Link Road-Pusta Road), Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Delhi Gate, among others.

Police have been requested to avoid travelling to places within the "regulated" and "controlled zones". It has listed alternative routes to take in case travel is unavoidable.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said parking facilities at Supreme Court, Patel Chowk and RK Ashram Marg metro stations will be closed from 4 am on September 8 till September 11 noon.

According to the police, metro service shall remain available at all stations except for Supreme Court station, where boarding and deboarding will not be permitted from 5 am on September 9 to 11 pm on September 10.

All types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses and buses of the Delhi Transport Corporation and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System will not be allowed to ply on the Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from September 8 midnight till to 11.59 pm on September 10.

Interstate buses entering via the Ghazipur Border will have their final stop at ISBT Sarai Kale Khan. Meanwhile, buses arriving from the Apsara Border, Chilla Border, Badarpur Border, Tikei Border, and Singhu Border will conclude their journeys at ISBT Kashmere Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, Ashram Chowk, Peeragarhi Chowk, and Mukarba Chowk, respectively.

Delhi Police have strongly recommended that individuals stay updated on real-time traffic information by utilizing the 'G-20 Virtual Help Desk.' This resource will provide valuable route suggestions for travelers commuting to and from the airport, railway stations, or bus terminals during the G20 Summit.

The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held on September 9-10. The summit is set to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

