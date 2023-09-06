Gurugram authorities Wednesday issued traffic restrictions in the Millennium City to ensure smooth functioning of the upcoming G20 Summit which is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) Gurugram (East) DCP (Traffic) Virender Vij said,“There would be traffic restrictions in Gurugram to ensure smooth functioning of the G20 Summit. From September 7 midnight to September 10 midnight, traffic diversions will be imposed as heavy vehicles aren't allowed in Delhi. People going towards airport are advised not to take the NH-48 route."

“Passengers should note that NH-48road journey towards IGI Airport Delhi will be affected from midnight 00 hours on the entry every evening night of 07 and 08.09.2023 to midnight 00 hours on 10.0-9.2023," the traffic advisory said.

In case passengers travelling to IGI Airport opt for road journey, they are advised to to make travel plans with sufficient time at hand to take the following route:

From Gurugram to T3

NH-48- from Rajiv chowk/Iffco Chowk to Old Delhi Gurugram road-UER II –service road Nh48-T3 Terminal road

From Gurugram to T1

NH-48- from Rajiv chowk/Iffco Chowk to Old Delhi Gurugram road-UER II –service road Nh48-T3 Terminal road—Service road NH-48—Sanjay T point – Ullan Batar Marg –Terminal T1

No heavy vehicles will be allowed to enter from Rajokri border to Delhi except Ambulance/Fire Brigade.

All essential commodities vehicles/passenger buses can go Delhi from Gurugram via IFFCO Chowk –MG Road-Sikanderpur Metro station-Mahroli Road –towards Aaya Nagar Delhi

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi government issued a gazette notification detailing traffic restrictions in the national capital ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit which is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10.

According to the notification, vehicles including goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses, and local city buses, will not be allowed to operate on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road, and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from midnight on September 7 until 11:59 PM on September 10.

“Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), and Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) will not be allowed to enter Delhi from 21:00 hours on 07.09.2023 to 23:59 hours on 10.09.2023," the notification read.

However, goods vehicles transporting essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies, and others with valid 'No Entry Permissions' will be permitted to enter Delhi.

In addition, the entire area of New Delhi District will be designated as "Controlled Zone-I" from 5 AM on September 8 until 11:59 PM on September 10. The area inside Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) will be considered a "Regulated Zone" during the same period.

Only authorized residents, emergency vehicles, vehicles traveling to the Airport, Old Delhi, and New Delhi Railway Stations, as well as other authorized vehicles, will be allowed to use the road network in the New Delhi District during these hours. No TSR (three-wheeled shared taxi) and taxi services will be permitted to enter or operate within the New Delhi District from 5 AM on September 9 until 11:59 PM on September 10.

However, all types of commercial vehicles, including buses already present in Delhi, will be permitted to travel on Ring Road and the road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi.

India is gearing up to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9 to 10, and world leaders are expected to attend. The summit will take place at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.