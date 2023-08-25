Preparations are underway for the 18th G20 Summit in India next month. Delhi police are currently busy ensuring smooth traffic flow in the city as high-profile delegates, including heads of states, will gather in the national capital for the event.

The G20 Summit is slated to take place on September 9-10 at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, SS Yadav, Special CP, Traffic said that “the restrictions on vehicular movements will be imposed from the night of September 7. Another major restriction will be imposed on commercial vehicles."

However, there will be leeway for ambulances or vehicles carrying essential goods, he stated.

"There will be no restriction on the movement of ambulances, medical services or the people who are needing medical assistance coming by whatsoever mode of transport...", said the Special CP.

Adding further, he said, "We are establishing a special ambulance assistance control room which will have a dedicated helpdesk".

Special CP Yadav, "We will be issuing a detailed traffic advisory which will give you information about various types of modes of transportation available. The main summit venue is in New Delhi so there will be restrictions in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area. It will be a controlled zone in which authorised vehicles or visitors will be allowed".

"In a controlled zone, metro services will be allowed throughout", he added.

The Special CP of the traffic unit also said that a virtual helpdesk will be launched in order to assist the delegates or tourists.

"We will have a virtual help desk for all the users who are visiting Delhi as delegates, tourists as well as citizens of Delhi and other outsiders...We will provide information about various services including transportation services...," he stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi police authorities announced that a detailed traffic plan had been chalked out with necessary arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement in the national capital during the event.