G20 Summit: Rishi Sunak calls himself 'a proud Hindu', hails PM Modi's leadership, says 'wonderful to see…'

UK PM Rishi Sunak, who is in India currently for the G20 summit, called himself a prod Hindu and noted that he always had a strong connect with India.

‘My wife is Indian and being a proud Hindu, I will always have a connection to India and people of India,’ he said and further added, ‘I am hugely proud of my Indian roots and my connections to India.’

He further hailed Narendra Modi’s leadership saying it is the "right country" at the "right time" to hold the G20 presidency.

"This country's scale, diversity and its extraordinary successes means India is the right country at the right time to hold the G20 Presidency. I pay tribute to Prime Minister Modi's leadership over the last year and it's wonderful to see India showing such global leadership," the UK PM said in a exclusive interview with PTI.

"We will also work closely with India through their Presidency of the G20 to address the biggest challenges the world is facing, from stabilising the global economy to dealing with climate change," Sunak said.

India-UK trade deal will be mordern and forward looking: PM Sunak Meanwhile, on the India-UK trade deal, the Sunak said that he is confident that it will be "forward-looking" and “modern".

He said there was "still some way to go" for a free trade pact with India to be finalised, but appeared confident that the final outcome will be a "forward-looking" and "modern" deal that would benefit both sides and facilitate shared ambition of doubling trade by 2030.

He further cited the trade deal could help Indian exporters gain access to the British market, including India's 48 million small and medium enterprises.

"A modern, forward-looking free trade agreement can put us firmly on the path to our shared ambition of doubling UK-India trade by 2030," Sunak said.

"It's very exciting to have this opportunity to expand our trade relationship, and to be the first European country that India has negotiated a free trade deal with," he said.