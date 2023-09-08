‘We have no time to lose’: UN Chief Antonio Guterres urges G20 to keep ‘1.5 degree goal’ alive1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 07:37 PM IST
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urges G20 countries to maintain the 1.5 degrees Celsius goal for climate change and advance towards a green economy.
United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres landed in India on Friday to attend the G20 Summit meet in national capital Delhi. At the capital, Guterres held a press conference where he stressed on the need to maintain the ‘the 1.5 degrees Celsius goal alive’ for climate betterment.