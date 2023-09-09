G20 Summit: US, India, UAE, Saudi to finalise Middle-East shipping, railway deal2 min read 09 Sep 2023, 11:06 AM IST
The project first came into spotlight in May after top national security officials from the four countries met in Saudi Arabia to discuss the deal.
New Delhi: India, the US, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia are set to unveil an agreement to build shipping and railway links that will link Europe and the Middle-East to India, said American officials. The plan is to create an economic corridor that links Middle-Eastern countries through rail links, which will then be connected to India through shipping lanes. The European Union will also be involved.